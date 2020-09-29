Covid claims 14 more lives in J&K

New cases below 1k mark after nearly four weeks

Srinagar: Fourteen deaths due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours were reported on Monday evening, taking the toll of victims to 1,146, while 824 fresh cases took the Covid tally to over 73k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, eleven casualties were reported from Jammu division. They include seven deceased persons from Jammu district and one each from Udhampur, Samba, Ramban and Doda districts.

Three fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley, one each from Pulwama, Bandipora and Shopian districts.

So far, 1146 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 826 in Kashmir and 320 in Jammu division.

With 824 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 82 travellers, the overall tally has reached 73,014 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among them, 284 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 540 from Jammu division.

With this, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded below 1k mark cases in a single day after 26 days. On September 2, the Union territory had recorded below 1,000 cases, at 641. Since then, the daily tally of positive patients has been over 1k.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 105, followed by Kupwara 44, Pulwama 33, Budgam 27, Baramulla 26, Anantnag 18, Ganderbal 13, Bandipora 9, Kulgam 1, and Shopian 8.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 337, followed by Rajouri 52, Udhampur 38, Kathua 37, Samba 29, Reasi 14, Doda and Kishtwar 11 each, Poonch 10, and Ramban 1.

Officials said that 1,408 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 577 from Kashmir and 831 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 54,267, which include 36,685 from Kashmir and 17,582 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 17,601 active cases, in which 7,440 are from Kashmir and 10,161 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print