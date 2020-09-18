Baramulla DM orders inquiry into Sopore youth’s death

Baramulla: A day after police said that the body of an over-ground worker (OGW) was found near a stone quarry, while his family said that he was killed in police custody, the district magistrate (DM) Baramulla on Thursday ordered an inquiry which is to be completed within 20 days.

District Magistrate Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo issued an order to appoint the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir as inquiry officer and told him to submit his report within twenty days.

The DM’s order reads, “It was reported in the media that a young boy Irfan Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Akbar Dar a resident of Sidiq colony Sopore was found dead on 15 September 10am near a stone quarry in Tujar Sharif area under the police station Bomay Sopore under mysterious circumstances. It led to a huge cry in Sopore and even in media that the youth was picked up by police on September 15 and was in their custody and allegations are levelled against Sopore police for the custodial killing of the youth.”

The order further reads, “Now therefore in exercise of powers conferred upon me as district magistrate under section 176 CRPC, Mr Mohammad Ahsan Mir additional district magistrate Baramulla, is ordered to conduct a magisterial inquiry in the case as to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to the death of Irfan Ahmad Dar. The inquiry officer shall submit the report within a period of 20 days.”

On Wednesday, the Sopore police had issued a statement that an OGW was arrested with two grenades and other material and a team of police along with the OGW was going to recover more arms on information disclosed by the OGW. On the way, taking advantage of darkness and hilly terrain, the OGW managed to escape and the next day his body was found near a stone quarry, police said.

Family members of the youth and other local people refuted claims that Irfan had any links with militants and accused the police of killing him in custody. They said that Irfan was picked up by a team of police along with his brother and though his brother was released, Irfan was kept in custody and later killed by police.

