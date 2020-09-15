Major economic package on cards: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced that a major economic package for revival of economy in Jammu and Kashmir is expected within a week’s time.

Talking to reporters, he said that the package would perhaps be the first ever which would cover every sector that has suffered over the last many years.

He said it is not that the business of J&K has suffered for the past one year or so but the fact remains that for the past 15 or 20 years, every sector has suffered losses.

He said the Government of India is considering a report submitted by a committee regarding the losses faced by the J&K economy.

“The committee’s report is under consideration with the Government of India. I think within a week’s time, there is going to be a major announcement about a big package,” the LG said while replying to a query.

According to various reports JK economy has suffered losses over thousands of crores in the last one year. First due to lockdown post abrogation of special status of JK and subsequently by the COVID lockdown.

