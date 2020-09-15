1329 more contract COVID-19 in J&K, tally rises to 56,654

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1329 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 56,654.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 588 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 741 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 254 cases.
As per the data, there are 18678 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 37062 patients have recovered from the disease.

