A Tribute to Mohammad Ahsan Ahsan

Mohammad Ahsan sahab was an institution of humanity, incarnation of knowledge, and an unparalleled icon of Kashmiri literary tradition. Ahsan Sahab usually taught people literary activism and humanistic and philanthropic values. Beside a poet, he was a human being with an angelic nature who always cared for the poor and needy. He showed the right path to an ordinary Kashmiri and made him aware of his being, his culture, and his surroundings.

Ahsan sahab contributed a lot to literature, education and literary activism while himself remaining out of the public eye. He taught many people in the field of art and literature who are now poets and artists. He used to visit every locale in search of talent and would teach the youth to love the Kashmiri tradition of poetry and culture. His writings teach us the art of understanding.

During his tenure as the controller of examinations at Adbee Markaz Kamraz, he connected people from different corners of Kashmir to make sure that the process worked efficiently and transparently. His noble efforts kept the spirit of voluntarism alive towards propagation and protection of Kashmiri language and literature. His contribution in shaping organisations such as Halqa-e-Adab Sonawari, Adbee Markaz Kamraz, and other Kashmiri organisations is worth praising. Since the inception of Halqa-e-Adab Sonawari, he managed the finances and handled the difficulties single-handedly. He would organise the literary functions of the federation with great success. He dedicated his life to shaping the raw talent of Kashmiri youth. He was an able administrator, compassionate philanthropist, and known for his magnanimity. Besides these high qualities, he was a multifaceted personality.

Ahsan sahab has immensely contributed to local literature and social uplift in various capacities near his home town Hajin. He strengthened the roots of Idar- e-Auqaf. He served as the principal of the well-known Mohiduin Hajini Memorialm Public School Hajin, putting his efforts and experience together to run things smoothly. Being the financial secretary of Idar-e-Auqaf Hajin, he always worked for the development of the historic Jamia Masjid Hajin. Ahsan sahab is alive in his writings, his contribution to encyclopedia, editorials and other academic journals such as Wulrik Mallar and Prave. He would never compromise on quality and played a pivotal role in preserving the Kashmiri language, literature and culture.

Ahsan sahab was a man of simplicity with foresight, wit and minute observation. Humour was his forte. The biggest tribute to this great personality is to publish his write-ups and hold seminars and conferences on his great contributions to Kashmiri language and literature. With zeal and zest, we must be committed to take the legacy of the late Ahsan sahab forward.

The writer is a teacher by profession and has been actively writing on and documenting Kashmiri language, literature and culture. He has authored Adbee Markaz Kamraz: Akhg Tareekh.

