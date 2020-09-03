15 more Covid deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Fifteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 732, whereas 641 fresh cases have taken Covid tally to over 38K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to officials, 10 deceased persons are from Kashmir and five are from Jammu.
So far 732 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 657 in Kashmir, and 75 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 225 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (100), Budgam (62), Pulwama (55), Anantnag (51), Kupwara (49), Kulgam (37), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (24).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 50 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, four in Poonch, four in Kathua, three from Udhampur, three Samba, one each from Ramban and Kishtwar district.
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 641 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 56 travellers, taking the overall tally to 38864.
Among them, 367 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 274 were reported from Jammu division.
As per the officials, Srinagar reported 2131 cases Budgam 56, Ganderbal 54, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 27, Kupwara 18, Baramulla 22, Pulwama 16, Kulgam 11, and Shopian 2.
In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 167, Kishtwar 7, Reasi 16, Kathua 19, Udhampur 8, Samba 14, Rajouri 14, Poonch 14, Doda 8.