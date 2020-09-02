4 LeT associates held in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four LeT militant associates in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, police said that on September, Budgam Police and army’s 53 RR apprehended the 4 militant associates of LeT during cordon and search operation from Pethkoot area of Beerwah.

They have been identified as Shakil Ahmad wani son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani , Showkat Ahmad son of Abdul Rashid both residents of Pethkot Beerwah, Aqib Maqbool Khan son of Mohammad Maqbool Khan resident of Chedbug Budgam and Ajaz Ahmad Dar son of Asadullah Dar resident of Cherwani Chrarsharief.

The statement further states that, this group was associated with militant organization LeT and was involved in providing shelter and logistical support to active militants in the area.

The statement said that ammunition including 24 Ak-47 rounds, 5 Detonators and “other incriminating material has also been recovered” from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered against the arrested residents at Police Station Beerwah.(GNS)

