COVID-19: Barring Bandipora, Kashmir valley declared ‘Red Zone’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday declared all districts in Kashmir except Bandipora as ‘Red Zones’ in view of the spike in the COVID-19 cases.
An order issued by Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, who is also the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, said that the decision had been taken after a review of the COVID-19 situation with Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education and in view of the spike in the number of infections of late.
Accordingly, all districts in Kashmir except Bandipora, which figures in the ‘Orange Zones’ and Ramban district in Jammu division have been declared as Red Zones.
Doda and Kishtwar are the only ‘Green Zone while rest of the districts in Jammu have been declared as Orange Zones.
As per the order, the Lakhanpur Containment Zone on the highway will be Red Zone with a 500 m buffer while the Jawahar Tunnel area on both the sides of the tunnel will also be a Containment Zone.
