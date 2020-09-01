Arms, ammunition recovered in Uri

Baramulla: Government forces claimed they recovered arms, ammunition and Pakistani currency from Boniyar area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Official sources in the police said that on a specific information, a joint operation was launched by police and army in Banali area of Boniyar Uri. During the search operation, arms and ammunition including 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK magazines, 74 AK rounds, 10 hand grenades, 1 pistol , 2 radio sets, some Pakistani currency and 1 pouch was recovered from a hideout.
A senior police officer confirmed to Kashmir Reader that operation was launched early in the morning. He said a case under FIR number 59/2020 under section 7/25 I A ACT has been registered in Police station Boniyar and further investigation is on.
