Lockdown in Baramulla for 5 days

Baramulla: A spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days has led to the district authorities in Baramulla re-imposing lockdown in the entire district till August 29.

An order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla Gulam Nabi Itoo on Monday said that in view of spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the past few days, “it has become imperative to re-impose some restrictions in terms of Section 144 CrPC and section 34 of Disaster Management Act 2005.”

The order said that the following restrictions will be in force in the district from Tuesday: All shops/ business establishments in the district including main towns of Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan, Kunzar, Tangmarg, Kreeri Wagoora, Watergam. Rohama and Dangiwacha shall remain closed. There shall be complete restrictions on movement of public transport including Sumos, Taveras, Auto-Rickshaws, etc, and only sick patients shall be allowed to move on designated routes. ARTO Baramulla shall ensure that no violation is allowed in this regard. The movement of vehicles carrying fruit/vegetables may also be facilitated.

Banks and financial institutions shall carry out only government-related works.

The order said that Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla/ Sopore, and SDMs. Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars (Executive Magistrate 1st Class)/ Duty Magistrates, SDPOs and SI lOs shall ensure strict implementation of restrictions and strict action shall be taken against violators wherever noticed.

The order shall remain in force till 29-08-2020 till 7:00 pm.

