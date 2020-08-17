Unidentified militant killed as Kreeri attack turns into gunfight

Srinagar: A militant was killed in a gunfight that raged between militants and forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday shortly after the militants killed three forces personnel.

The encounter was triggered soon after the forces launched a search operation to mab the militants, who had carried out the attack on the forces party.

Shortly after the forces launched the search for the militants in Kreeri after earlier attack, contact was established with the fleeing militants, a police official said adding that a militant has been killed in the ensuing gunfight.

Till this report was being filed, intermittent firing was going on.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print