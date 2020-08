Srinagar: Government forces recovered an IED in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district late night on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that the IED was planted by militants under a bridge near Tujan village in Pulwama district. The bridge connects Tujan and Dalwan villages, the officer said.

By the timely recovery of the IED, a major tragedy was averted, the officer added. (GNS)

