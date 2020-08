Pahalgam: A motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle collided with a load carrier in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, son of Abdul Rehman Sheikh of Laripora Pahalgam.

Sheikh died on the spot after his motorcycle JK03-0554 collided with a load carrier (JK03E-2644) near Toll Plaza Pahalgam, an official said.

He added that the driver of load carrier fled from the spot. (KNO)

