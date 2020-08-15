Six Srinagar residents among 11 dead in Kashmir of Covid-19

Srinagas: Eleven more Covid-19 patients died during the past 24 hours and 540 fresh cases were reported on Friday evening in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to officials, six of the deceased were from Srinagar, two each from Anantnag and Pulwama, and one from Kupwara district.

So far 520 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 481 in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 169 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (86), Budgam (38), Pulwama (35), Kulgam (31), Shopian (24), Anantnag (37), Kupwara (32), Bandipora (18), and the lowest in Ganderbal (11).

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 540 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 60 travellers, taking the overall tally to 27,489.

Among them, 421 cases were reported from Kashmir valley and 119 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported the most cases among the districts at 108, followed by Kupwara 65, Bandipora 50, Baramulla 47, Budgam 37, Ganderbal 32, Anantnag and Pulwama 31 each, Kulgam 12, and Shopian 8.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 67, followed by Kathua 9, Udhampur and Reasi 8 each, Poonch 6, Samba 5, 4 each in Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

The officials said that 640 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Friday, including 436 from Kashmir and 204 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached 19,942, which include 15,427 from Kashmir and 4,515 from Jammu division.

Of the total 7,75,333 tests results available, only 27,489 have been positive, said the officials.

J&K now has 7,027 active cases, 5,412 in Kashmir and 1,615 in Jammu.

