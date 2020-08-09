Militants escape, operation called off in Kulgam village

Anantnag:Militants, believed to be two in number, managed to escape a cordon and search operation following an intense exchange of gunfire with government forces here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir past Saturday midnight.

The operation was called off after almost ten hours of searches in Singhpora area of Kulgam district.

A senior police official from the area confirmed that the militants managed to escape.

“The operation has been called off, after an intense search operation in the area yielded nothing,” the official said.

The operation was launched in Singhpora area an hour after midnight on Saturday, following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“Soon after the cordon and search operation was launched, the militants believed to be two in number opened indiscriminate fire on the cordon detail,” the police official said, adding that the fire was retaliated.

The militants taking advantage of the darkness managed to escape, the official said.

The cordon was tightened following the exchange of fire and a combing operation was launched. “No further contact could be established and the operation has been called off now,” the official said.

