Doctor fighting Covid in Gurez dies of infection

Bandipora: A 45-year-old National Health Mission (NHM) doctor from Sumbal area of Bandipora district died due to Covid-19 at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

An official told news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the deceased doctor was infected while he was fighting pandemic in Gurez valley where he is currently posted. The deceased was working as Medical Officer under NHM.

The official said that the deceased doctor was tested positive on July 4 and recovered after one week.

However, last night, the doctor developed symptoms, hemoptysis with sudden fall in oxygen saturation, following which he was taken to SKIMS hospital Srinagar where his sample was collected again for Covid testing. The doctor was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment where he breathed his last. His report came positive after his death.

The official said that the deceased doctor was deputed on contact tracing of Covid-19 patients in Gurez.

According to locals, the deceased doctor is survived by two minor children and his wife, who is also a medical officer.

The All J&K National Health Mission Employees Association Kashmir Division has condoled the demise of Dr Shabir Ahmad.

The Association has appealed to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Advisor to LG Rajiv Rai Batnagar to extend helping hand to the bereaved family by providing a job and financial assistance to the next of kin.

KNO

