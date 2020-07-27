Mian Qayoom’s PSA detention will not be extended after August 6, SC told

Srinagar: The Government of India has informed the Supreme Court that the detention of J&K High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom under the Public Safety Act will not be extended beyond August 6, the date of it’s expiry, LiveLaw. in reported.

As per the report, the submission by the GoI was made in the plea filed on behalf of Qayoom, challenging the 28th May, 2020, order of the J&K High Court which had dismissed his habeas corpus petition and upheld his detention under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

A 3-Judge SC Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul heard the matter and directed Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on whether the Government was willing to release the Petitioner immediately on conditional bail till 6th August, 2020, post which the detention order would expire. Accordingly, the plea has been adjourned to July 29th.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave and Advocate Vrinda Grover, along with Advocate Soutik Banerjee, appeared on behalf of the Petitioner.

The SG submitted to the Court that Petitioner’s detention under the PSA would not be extended beyond 6th August, when it is due to expire.

In response to this, Dave and Grover argued that the Petitioner should be released immediately as every single day of his continued detention was an unconstitutional curtailment of his fundamental rights under Article 21.

