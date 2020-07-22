Covid test of migrant labourers in districts of work

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday said that all migrant labourers coming to Kashmir shall undergo Covid-19 testing in respective districts from July 23, Thursday.

The Div Com said this while chairing a weekly Covid-19 review meeting to take stock of the situation.

He said that the labourers will be tested in the respective districts of work and in this regard, he directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir to constitute three-member teams and train them for smooth conduct of antigen testing.

The Div Com instructed the DCs to identify centrally located places and structures like schools, bus stands and vacant buildings to conduct these tests and added that antigen testing shall help in quick identification of the positive cases and their separation from others.

He said that the labourers tested positive shall be immediately sent into quarantine.

The Div Com directed officials to put in place all required facilities, necessary infrastructure and keep PPE kits available for the staff to be deployed at these testing centers.

Stressing on coordinated efforts by the concerned, the Div Com called for decongestion of 4 tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar and reverse referral of patients to districts for effective containment of Covid-19 infection.

DCs and health officers were instructed to raise the current bed capacity in their districts to avoid referrals and were directed to check bed availability before patient referral to Srinagar.

He emphasised on the smooth functioning of new designated places for Covid-19 positive patient care, including Hajj House Bemina and PHC Chanpora.

The Div Com laid emphasis on adherence to all SOPs and guidelines across all districts in letter and spirit and directed DCs to rope in religious leaders for IEC activities and awareness generation on importance of use of face mask and maintaining of social distancing.

Various issues including maintenance of plasma bank, availability of medicines, selection of nurses, and maintenance of patient directory were also discussed threadbare in the meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, MD, NHM, VC SDA, Director Health Services, OSD, H&ME, ACD, CMO Srinagar and senior health officers.

Director SKIMS Soura, DCs and SSPs of all districts, Principal SKIMS JVC Bemina also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print