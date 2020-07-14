Jitendra Singh goes into self-quarantine after Raina tests positive

Srinagar: Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh has gone into self-quarantine after BJP’s J&K President, Ravinder Raina recorded positive on Tuesday.

Raina accompanied Singh to Bandipora for a visit to house of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari on July 12. Bari was killed alongside his father and brother outside his house in Bandipora last week.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav along with several BJP workers were also present at Bandipora on same day.

“Have gone into self quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today after receiving the news about Corona positive test of J&K BJP President, Sh Ravinder Raina who jad accompanied is from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July, ” Singh tweeted this afternoon.

Early in the day, Raina announced on Twitter that he had contracted COVID-19.

Am quarantining myself for a few days since my colleague and BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina tested +ve for Corona today and I was with him 48 hrs ago in Srinagar. I tested -ve for Corona 4 times during travel in last 2 weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print