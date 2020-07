Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed and a woman was injured in a gunfight between militants and government forces in Srigufara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

The encounter was triggered after Police, Army’s 03 RR and E/116 of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Srigufara. (GNS)

