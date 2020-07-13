COVID-19: 46-year-old Baramulla man with underlying ailments dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 183

Srinagar: A 46-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died at SKIMS Soura this morning taking the disease toll in J&K to 183.
The man was already suffering from multiple underlying ailments including Bilateral Pneumonia and Multiple Myeloma, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan told Kashmir Reader.
Dr Jan informed that the patient died around 5:45 am Monday morning.
The man’s death has taken the disease toll in the valley to 166 while 17 disease-related deaths have taken place in Jammu division so far.
