Eleven Covid-19 deaths in a day

Number of cases crosses 10,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 more Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday, nine from Kashmir and two from Jammu division.

Officials said the latest victims include a 45-year-old man from Kanipora Budgam, a 65-year-old man from Habba Kadal Srinagar, two women, both aged 56, from Nunar area of Ganderbal district and from Shalimar area of Srinagar, a 73-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla, a 77-year-old man from Hyderpora Srinagar, a 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana Jammu, a 45-year-old man from Kupwara district, and a 25-year-old woman from Hakura Anantnag.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the woman from Shalimar was admitted on July 10 and was already suffering from underlying ailments including bilateral Community-Acquired Pneumonia.

He said the patient was in Ward 2A and died at 12:30 pm on Saturday. Her test report came positive for Covid-19 later in the day.

The 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area died at CD hospital here. He had multiple co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension and bilateral pneumonia, said Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent of CD hospital.

The 45-year-old man from Kanipora Budgam died at SMHS hospital. He, too, had bilateral pneumonia as an underlying ailment, as per Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital.

Earlier in the day, a 73-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district died at SKIMS two days after he was admitted.

A Covid-19 death was also reported today from Government Medical College Jammu where a 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana area of Jammu district died. According to officials, the deceased man had co-morbidities including bladder cancer and diabetes.

Three other persons, including a 45-year-old man from Tregham in Kupwara district, died in Kashmir due to Covid-19 related complications.

The resident of Kupwara succumbed at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of Covid-19 patients. A 25-year-old woman, resident of Hakura Anantnag, died at SMHS hospital while another fatality, a 77-year-old man from Hyderpora, was reported at SKIMS Soura.

The Hyderpora man had Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with Bilateral Pneumonia With ARDS besides being Covid-19 positive, the MS, Dr Farooq Jan said.

Srinagar district with 42 deaths has now the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (12), Jammu (9), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), two each in Doda and Ganderbal, and one death each in Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua districts.

Meanwhile, 268 new coronavirus patients were detected in J&K, taking the total number of cases to 10,156 including 5,995 recoveries.

Another 109 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 14 from Jammu division and 95 from Kashmir division, since Friday evening.

Two major hospitals of Kashmir – SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina – reported 80 new cases out of 2,899 samples tested there since Friday evening.

