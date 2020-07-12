Another militant killed in Sopore gunfight, toll 2

Srinagar: A second militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Reban area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday.

However, the identity of both the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The duo was killed after forces razed to ground the house where they were hiding by using IED.

The gunfight raged after a joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Pertinently, 127 militants have been killed so far in the valley so far this year.

(GNS)

