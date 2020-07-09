Beopar Mandal Mahraj Ganj denies affiliation with ‘fake’ Shahr-e-Khas Traders Association

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s historic trade body Beopar Mandal Maharaj Ganj said a “fake” ‘Shahar Khas Traders Association’ has been brought to their notice.
The statement said that some “fraudulent elements” in recent times have formed the so-called ‘Shar-e-Khas Traders Association’ and are using the names of the members of Beopar Mandal Maharaj Ganj for their personal interests.
According to the statement, the members are receiving information that “handful of elements for their personal interests in government offices, banks and other places have setup fraudulently ‘Shar-e-Khas Traders Association’ which has no affiliation with Beopar Mandal Maharaj Ganj”.
“Shar-e-Khas Traders Association is making unsuccessful attempts to discredit Beopar Mandal Maharaj Ganj and its esteemed members,” the it said, adding, Beopar Mandal Maharaj Ganj is a decades old historical trade body.
“People are urged to expose such elements,” it added.