36-yr-old Srinagar woman among 6 Covid-19 fatalities in Srinagar hospitals

Srinagar: Kashmir reported six deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, those of a 65-year-old man from Nadihal Baramulla, a 70-year-old woman from Shopian, both of whom died at SMHS Hospital, a 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park Srinagar who passed away at SKIMS Soura, and two other deaths reported at Chest Diseases Hospital, of a 44-year-old patient from Sopore Baramulla and a 75-year-old man from Batamaloo Srinagar.

The deceased man from Nadihal area of Baramulla district was admitted to SMHS hospital with bilateral Pneumonia on July 6, said Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary.

The patient passed away Tuesday night and his swab sample tested Covid-19 positive the next morning, Dr Choudhary said.

Earlier, the Shopian woman with many co-morbidities died at SMHS Hospital Tuesday evening. Her swab samples returned positive on Wednesday.

She had an underlying ailment of Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP), Dr Choudhary told Kashmir Reader.

The woman from Srinagar died Tuesday nightat SKIMS Soura after testing Covid-19 positive. She was suffering from multiple ailments, Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq A Jan said.

A resident of Nehru Park area in Srinagar, the young woman was a known case of Hypertension with Type 2 Diabetes Miletus and had had a post-renal transplant in 2016, Dr Jan said.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 28 with complaints of shortness of breath, Dr Jan told Kashmir Reader.

The woman was sampled for Covid-19 later and the sample returned positive on July 2.

“The patient died around 2:40 am on Wednesday after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest,” Dr Jan said.

The six person who died of Covid was from Budgam.

With these deaths the overall Covid-19 tally in J&K has risen to 149. Majority of deaths (132) have been witnessed in Kashmir while only 14 persons have died of the disease in Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 330 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Of them, only 30 were travellers

