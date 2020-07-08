Div Com reviews Covid-19 situation, management in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday chaired 4th consecutive weekly meeting here to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation and its management in Kashmir.

While reviewing the steps taken to check the spread of virus, he stressed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict enforcement of wearing masks and social distancing besides following SOPs in their respective districts.

Pole reiterated the importance of aggressive testing to quickly trace, track and isolate Covid-19 positive cases.

He said that apart from maximising the existing testing capacity, there must be constant efforts to expand it and the authorities of SKIMS Bemina were directed to increase testing facility and switch over to triple shift to achieve targets.

Pole asked all Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to counter fake propaganda regarding Covid-19 pandemic.

He also emphasized that admission of non-co-morbid patients in tertiary care hospitals should usually be avoided for better treatment of comorbid patients.

The Div Com instructed the authorities of the Health department to give focused attention to the sampling process and clear all pendency of samples in their respective laboratories.

Pole directed for establishment of telephonic help desk at district level regarding Covid-19 for the convenience of general public.

He also asked for increasing the coverage of Arogya Setu App to identify the hotspots so that precautionary measures are taken well in advance.

Later, he received first hand appraisal from all Deputy Commissioners of valley regarding the Covid-19 containment and management measures undertaken by authorities.

He stressed on giving thrust on IEC campaign to aware people about preventive measures to be taken in Covid-19 fighting and directed for conducting breathing exercise workshops at district and divisional level to help people improve respiratory systems which is pivotal in fighting Covid-19.

While taking serious note of violation of Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs, the Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to deal strictly with violators and impose fines on them.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury, OSD Health and Medical Education, Dr Owais Ahmad, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Nodal Officer, Isolation (Hospitals), Lab Coordinator J&K, Nodal Officers Covid-19 of GMC, Srinagar, SKIMS and JVC Bemina were present in meeting, While as the Deputy Commissioners of all Kashmir districts and Director SKIMS participated in the meeting through video Conferencing.

