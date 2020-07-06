Ganderbal drowning incident: Body of one of 2 drowned boys fished out after 18 hours

Srinagar: Body of one of the two teenagers from Srinagar who drowned while bathing in river Sindh in Ganderbal district was retrieved after 18 hours on Monday.

The duo- Zahid Farooq Rather and Rashid Khan, both residents of Palpora Noorbagh area of Srinagar, drowned in the water body near Kijpora Kangan on Sunday afternoon.

A rescue operation was soon launched by locals and a SDRF team to retrieve the teenagers.

A police officer said that body of one of the drowned, Zahid Farooq Rather, was retrieved near Preng adding that efforts were underway to trace the other boy. (GNS)

