India has no locus standi to comment on Gilgit-Baltistan polls: Pak

Islamabad: A day after India slammed Pakistan’s decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 18, Islamabad said New Delhi has no locus standi to comment on the polls.

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Last week, Pakistan announced that general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on August 18.

Reacting to India’s reaction, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said New Delhi has no locus standi to comment on elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan also alleged that India remained in “illegal occupation” of parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Baseless Indian contentions about elections in Gilgit-Baltistan cannot cover up the violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, the FO statement said.

—PTI

