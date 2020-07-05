2 militants killed in Kulgam gunfight record Covid positive: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that the swab samples of two militants slain in a gunfight with government forces in Kulgam a day earlier have tested COVID-19 positive.

A police statement issued in this regard said the samples of the killed militants were taken and sent for COVID-19 testing to CD Hospital Srinagar adding that both the killed militants were confirmed as COVID-19 positive.

The two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces in Arreh area of Kulgam even as three forces personnel were also injured in the encounter.

