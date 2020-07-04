Sopore shootout: IGP Kumar visits slain civilian’s family, assures ‘impartial investigation’

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with senior police officers on Saturday visited the family of a civilian who was killed in a shootout in north Kashmir’s Sopore earlier this week.

After returning from the visit, Kumar said he heard their grievances and “cleared all aspects”.

“I also assured them an impartial investigation (into the incident) ,” IGP said of his visit.

Kumar said he also assured the family to show them the CCTV footage of the incident if they wish to see the same.

The civilian, Bashir Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Mustafa Colony HMT Srinagar, was killed in a firing incident near Nowpora crossing Model Town Sopore on July 1.

Police said the civilian was killed in militant firing which also saw killing of a CRPF trooper and injuries to three other paramilitary men.

However, in a video statement that was shared on social media, slain man’s son Suhail Ahmad alleged his father was killed by the CRPF personnel.

Suhail said the CRPF personnel “dragged him from his car and shot him dead”.

Khan, who was a contractor, had taken his grandson from Srinagar to Sopore to oversee the progress of a construction work.

Soon after the video started doing round on social media and “apprehending law and order situation”, IGP Kumar had called a press conference wherein he maintained that the man had left the vehicle in panic and started to runaway for safety by carrying his 3-year-old grandson in his lap.

“The fire also hit him and he died,” the IGP had said at the press conference. (GNS)

