Anantnag: Two unidentified militants have been killed in a gunfight with government forces that broke out in Waghama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The gunfight followed a cordon and search operation by government forces over inputs about presence of militants in the area.

Police confirmed on Twitter that two unidentified militants had been killed in the gunfight adding that searches were on in the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print