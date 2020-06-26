One more militant killed in Tral gunfight

Pulwama: In the ongoing gunfight at Tral, one more militant was killed taking total toll of killed militants to three.

The encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

While the cordon was intact in night, firing resumed in morning.

Police confirmed killing three militants in the encounter.

This is 12th encounter in south Kashmir in month of June in which so far 32 militants have been Killed.

Meanwhile internet services have been snapped in entire Police District Awantipora.

