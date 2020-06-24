CRPF man posted in Qazigund suffers brain hemorrhage, dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man, who was posted in Qazigund area of Kulgam district, died due to brain haemorrhage at SKIMS Soura, officials said.

They identified the deceased as ASI GD Sanatan Singh of 163 Battalion CRPF posted at a camp in Walnut Factory Qazigund.

Officials said Singh, who hails from West Bengal started bleeding from his nose and mouth at the camp following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to SKIMS.

He died at SKIMS late last night, they added. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print