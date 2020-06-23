Youth found hanging inside home in Anantnag

Dooru: A 26-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home at Mandipora village of Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

An official said that the youth (name withheld) hanged himself at his home this morning and he died on the spot.

The official said that the youth was a painter by profession and it was not immediately known as to why he took this extreme step.

He said that the proceedings under section 174 CrPc have been initiated and further investigation has been taken up in this regard. (KNO)

