Two militants killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight: Police

No Comment

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight with government forces in Srinagar taking the toll of slain militants to two.
The gunfight started this morning at Zadibal area of Soura after forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
J&K police confirmed the killing of two militants in the gunfight, which it said was still on.

