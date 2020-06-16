RR Swain is J&K ADGP CID

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered a minor reshuffle in the police and appointed R R Swain as additional director general of police, CID.

As per an order issued by Home Department, Dr B Srinivas, ADGP CID has been transferred and posted as Commandant General HG/CD/ SDRF and shall also hold the additional charge of Director Fire and Emergency Services J&K relieving VK Singh of the additional charge.

R R Swain awaiting orders of posting in the Home Department has been appointed as ADGP CID replacing Dr B Srinivas.

Deepak Kumar ADGP Railways J&K has been transferred and posted as MD Police Housing Corporation and shall also hold the additional charge of ADGP Railways J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print