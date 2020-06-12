Creating hurdles in burial of Covid19 victims unacceptable: MMU

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu Kashmir has expressed concern and regret over some unfortunate incidents wherein those who die due to coronavirus (Covid-19) disease are not allowed to be buried in local graveyards.

MMU in a statement said many incidents have also come to fore wherein hurdles are being created in performing the last rites of those who die due to the infection.

“This is unacceptable and a matter of deep concern,” the conglomerate of religious bodies said in a joint statement.

The Islamic scholars, Muftis and Shariah experts also directed that the last rites including funeral prayers and proper burial of those losing their lives due to coronavirus shall be carried out in an honourable and dignified manner with necessary precautions in place, the MMU said.

Quoting the Shairah and medical experts, the MMU said if it is not possible to carry out Ghusl (bathing) of any of those achieving martyrdom due to Covid-19, one can put water on the body using pipe or by wearing gloves.

The kit in which the hospital authorities wrap the deceased shall be treated as Kafan (final clothing of the deceased), the MMU said, adding that it is better if the family of the deceased wants to wrap the body with any cloth etc as a precautionary measure.

The Namaaz-e-Jinazah shall be performed while maintaining physical distance, the MMU while quoting medical experts, said.

It said that if the condition of the deceased demands burial along with the coffin, then it must be of thin plywood or a similar material; and that the burial must take place in the minimum possible time.

The MMU further said: “While the medical experts are of the opinion that the virus remains with the dead body for three to twelve hours, the present outbreak is also a kind of plague; so whoever among Muslims dies due to it is a Shaheed.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already directed to carry out the last rites of the person dying due to Covid-19 according to his/her religion or faith.

The MMU has stressed upon the Imams, scholars, intellectuals and respected citizens to take note of the complaints related to last rites of those losing their lives to Covid-19 and spread the above clarified awareness among the masses.

The MMU constituents include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid ,Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Sharian Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Muslim Waqf Board, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiya, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahli Bayat Foundation, Madrasa Kanzul Uloom, Peerwaan-e-Wilaayat, Auqaf Islamia Khuram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust, and several social, religious and educational organizations.

