J&K advocate general chairs high-level meeting of lawyers for speedy disposal of pending court cases

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Advocate General D C Raina on Tuesday directed advocates to fasten the process of mitigation of cases in various courts in the union territory.

He held a high-level meeting of advocates following directions from Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu, who had recently expressed concern over huge pendency of cases in the courts for decades, officials said.

More than two lakh civil and criminal cases are awaiting disposal in the high court and lower court in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official data.

Over 75,500 cases, including writs, are pending in the HC, while over 1,77,000 cases are pending in the district and subordinate courts of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print