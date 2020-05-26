DAK calls for black band protest against harassment of doctors

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday announced black band protest across Jammu and Kashmir against multiple incidents of doctors being manhandled, harassed and not allowed to reach their duties amid COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora Dr Tajamul Hussain was stopped by police while he was on way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in Bnadipora.

President DAK, Dr Suhial Naik said in a statement that in the past 48 hours, three doctors who were on their duty, were harassed and manhandled by police.

“We are announcing a one-day black band protest on Wednesday (27 May) against the accesses by government forces against the healthcare providers,” he said.

Naik appealed doctors, paramedics, and other related staff of J&K to wear black bands on Wednesday to protest the injustice meted out with the healthcare professionals.

“The families of doctors are already uncertain due to COVID-19 threat. Now the families of doctors are more concerned following the unfortunate incidents in the past four days,” he said.

DAK also appealed the government especially the law enforcement agencies to implement the ordinance recently framed by President of India to safeguard the frontline workers.

“Unfortunately the law enforcement agencies are violating the rules and regulations and are harassing the doctors which is highly unfortunate,” it said.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Ovais H Dar said that the doctors body is in hand to hand with every doctor across Jammu and Kashmir.

“The three episodes in which doctors were harassed by the government forces need to investigated thoroughly and action should be initiated against those involved in it,” he said.

DAK has expressed serious concern saying that that are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately their colleagues are being harassed and not allowed to perform their professional obligations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India asked States and Union Territories to provide security to healthcare professionals noting that incidents of violence were reported from different parts of India against healthcare workers.

“But in JK it is reverse. Rather than providing security they are harassing, beating, and not allowing doctors to perform their duties,” it said adding that GoI guidelines need to be implemented.

DAK said that at this time, any such incident of violence against healthcare professionals would create a sense of insecurity amongst the entire healthcare community.

