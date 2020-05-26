Case filed against 2 bakers for violating lockdown in Pulwama

Pulwama: District Authorities booked two bakers for violating the lockdown order in Pulwama.

The duo was booked (FIR 115 and 116 under section 188 & 269 of IPC) for keeping their shops open during the lockdown period.

Pinglena village of the district was already declared Red zone after detection of a positive case from Chandgam had a contact in the said village, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Authorities have appealed people to follow lockdown order and cooperate with administration in containment of the COVID-19.

