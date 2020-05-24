Govt evacuates 89,773 stranded J&K residents

JAMMU, MAY 24: The Jammu and Kashmir district administrations have received 28 COVID special trains from different states and UTs, so far, with about 23,097 stranded passengers while about 66024 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Meanwhile, about 652 passengers including students have reached at Srinagar International Airport under Vande Bharat Mission through COVID special flights.

Nearly, 89,773 J&K residents, stranded outside UT due to lockdown imposed in the wake of global pandemic, have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government through 28 COVID special trains, 4 flights besides scores of buses after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, the government has evacuated 66024 residents of J&K, stranded in various other states and UTs, through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home about 23,097 people through 28 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations.

Nearly, 650 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 23 to May 24 morning while 767 passengers have reached today in the 11th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu and about 408 passengers have reached at Udhampur railway stations from Thane. So far, 11 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 9634 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 13,463 passengers have reached Udhampur in 17 special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 66024 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 24, 2020 (morning) included 15491 from Punjab; 20344 from Himachal Pardesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 6479 from Delhi, 1348 from Gujrat, 2688 from Rajasthan, 3784 from Haryana, 149 from Chattisgarh, 3351 from Uttarakhand, 1007 from Maharashtra, 4269 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Odisha, 252 from Assam and 982 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1104 from Chandigarh, 682 from Telengana, 106 from Karnataka, 13 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 296 from Bihar, 155 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3271 from other states and UTs.

Pertinently, the district administrations of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Srinagar have put in place elaborate arrangements and facilities for safe and successful boarding and de-boarding of returnees at the Railway stations and airport and their journey towards their home districts. Besides, 100 per cent sampling of returnees is being done at the kiosks established at the stations and it is ensured that the people in the administrative quarantine go home only after they are tested negative for Corona virus. The administrations are strictly adherening to the guidelines issued by MHA and MoFHW regarding COVID-19. It is being ensured that during the boarding and de-boarding process the passengers observe social distancing and wear masks. Besides, complete protection of the administrative staff and others on duty is being ensured.

Principal Secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, who are the Nodal Officers for management of return of stranded people at Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua respectively, are personally monitoring the facilities being extended to the passengers during their de-boarding and movement to their home districts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print