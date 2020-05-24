Police arrests a cattle thief; Stolen cattle recovered within hours

May 24: Police in Sopore today arrested a cattle thief within hours of incidence and also recovered stolen cattle.

Police Post Putkha today received a complaint from one individual namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Choora stating that he had kept his cattle tied in an orchard at Choora in the morning which has been stolen by some unknown persons.

While taking aid of reliable sources, Sopore Police acted swiftly and arrested a cattle thief within two hours of occurrence and recovered stolen cattle.

A case FIR No.46/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Post Putkha.

General public of the area have hailed the prompt action of Police.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print