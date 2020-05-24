Nawa Kadal House collapse: Another injured succumbs at SMHS hospital

‘Two deaths in a single day’

Srinagar, May 24 The death toll in a house collapse at Nawa Kadal gunfight site today mounted to three as one more youth succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, an elderly man identified as Manzoor Ahmad, who was also injured at the same spot, succumbed at SMHS hospital, the health officials said.

Barely a few hours after Manzoor’s death, one more injured youth identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, son of Muhammad Hafeez Bhat of Jamalatta, Nawa Kadal, Srinagar, also breathed his last at SMHS hospital.

“Another injured has succumbed today afternoon. This is the second death since morning,” Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary told KNO. He said that the both the deceased had burn injuries.

Locals of Nawa Kadal said that debris of a house damaged in the gunfight on May 19 had fell on a few people leaving them critically injured.

At least four persons were injured in a house collapse at Nawa Kadal encounter site where two militants including Hizbul Mujahideen’s divisional commander Junaid Sehrai were killed on May 19, of which three have succumbed so far.

A 12-year-old boy who was among the four injured at the encounter spot on May 19, succumbed at SMHS on May 20. He was the first causality of house collapse. The boy was identified as Basim Aijaz, of Chotta Bazar area of Kara Nagar—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print