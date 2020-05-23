Eid in J&K tomorrow: Grand Mufti Nasir-ul- Islam

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam today said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across J&K tomorrow as moon “has been sighted.”

Islam said that moon has been sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across J&K tomorrow.

“I felicitate the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid. I pray to Almighty Allah may this Eid be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for the entire J&K and may Allah take away the Covid-pandemic on the eve of his auspicious occasion,” he said.

This will be for the first time that people of JK Will be celebrating Eid amid Covid 19 pandemic that has claimed 21 lives and affected over 1500 people so far. KNO

