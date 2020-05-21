Two BSF soldiers killed, rifles snatched in militant attack in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Two Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were killed when militants attacked them in Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, bike-borne militants fired on soldiers of 37 Battalion of BSF at Pandach Chowk in which two soldiers received bullet injuries. They were removed to hospital for treatment where they were declared brought dead.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told GNS that militants fired upon two BSF soldiers on duty and both the soldiers succumbed to injuries later.

Two-three bike borne militants/youth also snatched two weapons from the BSF soldiers, he added.

Official sources said that the militants fired indiscriminately at the BSF party resulting in serious injuries to two personnel who were evacuated to nearby SKIMS hospital Soura in Srinagar.

However, they said, both the injured personnel were declared as brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended upon them.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan confirmed to GNS that both of them were declared as brought dead on arrival.

Sources said that the 37 battalion BSF is stationed at Dignibal Ganderbal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print