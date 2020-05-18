Second Covid-19 death in a day in Kashmir

Srinagar: A 65 year old female from Kulgam died on Monday becoming 15th Covid19 related death in J&K, officials said
Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said the deceased was admitted in Surgical ICU in SMHS Hospital as case of sub dural haemorrhage (SDH) was tested positive for COVID today morning and was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar where immediately after admission she had cardiac arrest and instantly died.

