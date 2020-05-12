KPC condoles demise of GNS founder Tanveer-ul-Ahad

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club expressed condolences over the demise of journalist and founder GNS Tanveer-ul-Ahad.

He is remembered by his friends and colleagues as a humble and hardworking man, the club management said in a statement.

“He death is a huge loss. On behalf of the whole fraternity we express our heartfelt condolences to his family for this unbearable loss. We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” said the KPC in a statement.

