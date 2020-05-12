Govt urges private schools to defer fee collection during pandemic

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Education and Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon on Monday urged the private schools to defer the fee collection from the students during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that government has taken various measures to help students to continue their study during COVID-19 pandemic.

Samoon said education is also being provided to students through Television, Radio and Internet and added that teachers are volunteering to teach students through virtual and other media.

According to him, Mid-Day meals are provided to students at their homes in all the twenty districts of UT, to keep them safe and healthy.

He said government will provide financial assistance to the poor students so that they don’t suffer during the pandemic.

Samoon said the school infrastructure, smart classes are being developed and teachers are being provided training.

Meanwhile, Samoon also said fumigation process was conducted in Civil Secretariat Srinagar in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

He said the sanitization is being held on routine basis and all the precautionary measures have been put in place at the secretariat.

Earlier, Srinagar Municipal Commissioner Srinagar informed the Principal Secretary about the sanitization campaign being done by the SMC.

He directed SMC commissioner to fumigate the education institutions and school toilets within the Srinagar municipality.

