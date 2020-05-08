Barring Pulwama, mobile telephony restored after 3 days

Srinagar: Mobile telephony was restored by the government on Friday night after remaining suspended for three days in the Valley. But internet services across Kashmir continued to remain suspended and also mobile phone phones were not restored in Pulwama, the hometown of slain Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Both mobile phones and internet were suspended across Kashmir on May 6 to prevent protests against killing of Naikoo.

Only Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) mobile phones, landline telephones and Broadband internet were working amid curfew-like restrictions.

KNO reported that mobile phones were restored barring Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print