Mobile phones and internet suspended in Kashmir

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Anticipating a law and order problem, authorities suspended mobile telephone services of private operators and mobile internet services across the Kashmir Valley.

Security forces engaged with militants in two gunbattles in the south Kashmir district, one in Sharshalli village where two unidentified militants were killed and the other in Beighpora in Awantipora where Naikoo who was holed up with another militant was killed.

(PTI Inputs)

